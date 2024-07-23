BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is pregnant with her third child, due to be born in January, she announced Monday evening.

Wu, the city’s first woman and person of color to be elected mayor, wrote in an email to supporters that she and husband Conor Pewarski “can’t wait to welcome another little one.”

“It hasn’t been an easy journey,” Wu wrote. “But I’m due in January and couldn’t be more grateful.”

A mother to two young sons, Blaise and Cass, the mayor called the mix of parenting and public service a juggle — one that keeps her grounded and moving with urgency.

“I approach each day as a mom determined to create the best possible future for all of Boston’s families. And we have so much more work to do,” Wu wrote. “Thank you for doing it with us, and thank you for the love and support you continue to show my family and me.”

Wu said she is thankful to live in Boston, calling the city a welcoming community that has “become the best home my family could imagine.”

