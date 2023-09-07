BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency through Friday as daily high temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s and the heat index expected to reach the high-90s.

Cooling centers will be open at 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat. Additionally, 64 splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the City. A list of open city pools can be found at boston.gov/pools.

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat.

“The impacts of climate change are more palpable than ever, with extreme heat posing risk to our communities,” Wu said in a statement. “Although extreme heat affects Bostonians of all ages, with the new school year starting, our Boston Public Schools staff will be following protocols to ensure our kids have an enjoyable, safe first week back at school. I’m grateful to our City employees who are working tirelessly to support residents, and ask residents to take precautions.”

Information on heat safety tips can be found online at boston.gov/heat and by following @CityofBoston on Twitter. Residents can sign up for AlertBoston, the City’s emergency notification system, to receive emergency alerts by phone, email, or text. Sign up online here. Residents are also encouraged to call 311 with any questions about available City services.

