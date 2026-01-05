BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was sworn into her second term Monday morning at Symphony Hall.

This is Wu’s second term as she ran unopposed in the General Election.

Other members of Boston City Council were also sworn in, one new one being Miniard Culpepper as the new District 7 Councilor, taking over for convicted former City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

