BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has officially announced her reelection campaign.

Wu kicked off her campaign Saturday afternoon at the Boston Center for the Arts after speaking to protesters at the Hands Off rally at City Hall Plaza.

This is Wu’s first reelection campaign.

In a statement, her challenger, Josh Kraft, said, “Mayor Wu has taken an ideology-first, results-second approach to governing … she has failed to deliver on a single campaign promise she made to the people of Boston.

The mayoral election will be held in November.

