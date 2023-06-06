(WHDH) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a car crash on Tuesday, her office confirmed.

In a statement, Wu’s Office said, “We can confirm the mayor was a passenger in a vehicular crash earlier today. Thankfully no one sustained any major injuries. The Boston Police Department will conduct an investigation of the incident as they do with all crashes involving departmental motor vehicles.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

