BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she is postponing her State of the City address until after her baby is born.

The mayor is pregnant with her third child. The State of the City had been scheduled near Wu’s due date and she said she wants to be completely ready for the event.

“We take that event very seriously. It’s not just some remarks that I give — it’s a whole plan for the city and communicating that to residents, and I also have to be able to stand on my feet for about 30 minutes, so I’ll make sure that happens after we’re all settled,” Wu said.

According to the mayor, the current plan is to postpone the speech until March.

