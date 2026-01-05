BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was sworn into her second term as mayor of the city Monday morning at Symphony Hall.

Wu ran unopposed in the General Election after Democratic candidate Josh Kraft suspended his mayoral campaign in September.

In her opening remarks, Wu criticized the Trump Administration for cutting funding for housing, education, and health care.

“We will not appease or abet any threat to our city, and we will not wait for permission to build the world our families deserve,” Wu said. “Over the next four years, Boston will be the proof that the nation we fought for is possible — a place where we take care of each other and take on the challenges that matter the most.”

Wu said she plans to use her second term to continue investing in education, affordable energy, and affordable housing.

Other members of Boston City Council were also sworn in Monday, including Miniard Culpepper as the new District 7 Councilor. Culpepper replaced convicted former City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

