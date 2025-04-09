BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu unveiled her $4.8 billion proposed budget for the city’s next fiscal year Wednesday.

The plan earmarks protections for essential workers and services, as well as public health programs.

Wu said she wants to safeguard the city against uncertainty from the federal government.

“We, in our city budget, rely every year on $300 billion of federal funding that, so far, has been relatively legally protected. But we know that right now, the law is not seen as a boundary either, and so we need to be preparing for the worst in every case,” Wu said.

Wu said she wants to make Boston the safest, greenest, and most family friendly city in the country.

