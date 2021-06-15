BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts elected officials are working to preserve outdoor dining, eviction protections and other measures allowed over the past year in a post-pandemic world.

Both the House and the Senate have passed bills that would address outdoor dining, to-go cocktails, virtual town meetings, mail-in voting and protections from eviction. Mayor Kim Janey said she wanted to preserve outdoor dining in Boston for years to come.

“The restaurant owners as well as the people in the city of Boston want to see this continue,” Janey said. “It has been a joy to be able to connect in that way, it has been a lifeline for our businesses, and I will do everything I can to make sure we can continue with that.”

