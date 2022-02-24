BOSTON (AP) — Boston will work to strengthen efforts aimed at increasing food production and access to food throughout the city, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday.

Wu announced the creation of GrowBoston: Office of Urban Agriculture, which she said will develop new food production strategies, provide technical assistance to prospective and existing gardens and farms, and develop food production resources for gardeners, farmers, and other residents.

The office will also work with other city departments to expand urban agriculture and contribute to efforts to adapt to climate change while addressing injustices inherent in the current food system, Wu said.

“Urban agriculture, including community gardens, urban farms, food forests, and other ways of growing food in the city, can directly strengthen our local food system, mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis and ensure equitable access to healthy food,” Wu said.

Wu also announced that the city’s Office of Food Access will be renamed the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice.

The new office will focus on making nutritious, affordable food accessible in Boston including investing in city food businesses, expanding residents’ access to affordable food that is culturally appropriate and nutritious, using public procurement of food, and investing in food chain workers, Wu said.

