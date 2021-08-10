BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey said she will use some federal coronavirus relief plan for a “listening campaign” to identify the city’s needs.

Janey said some funding from the American Rescue Plan will fund the Let’s Go Better campaign to let residents share concerns and ideas in community meetings, especially in neighborhoods disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“We can not return to the way things were before, our only option is to go better,” Janey said.

