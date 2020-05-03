Boston mayor to donate $500K in campaign cash to coronavirus relief fund

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh is promising to donate $500,000 from his campaign war chest to the city’s coronavirus relief fund, a spokesperson said Sunday.

The money will go to the Boston Resiliency Fund, which the city created in March to fund nonprofit organizations that are providing food, health care and other resources to residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the fund has distributed more than $15 million in emergency grants to 165 organizations.

Walsh has $5.6 million in cash and savings in his campaign account, according to the state’s campaign finance database. He is up for re-election next year.

