Boston Mayor Walsh announces changes to St. Patrick’s Day Parade route

090315-N-8110K-011 BOSTON (March 15, 2009) A crowd along a parade route in South Boston cheers Sailors from the guided-missile frigate USS Taylor (FFG 50) as they march in the 108th Annual St. PatrickÕs Day Parade celebrating BostonÕs Irish heritage. Sailors assigned to Taylor are on a five-day port visit to Boston. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dave Kaylor/Released)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Due to the significant amount of snow that fell in Boston during Tuesday’s blizzard, Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade route will be modified, according to Mayor Marty Walsh.

Walsh announced modifications to the route on Wednesday to ensure the safety of participants and spectators. The snow route starts at Broadway Station and ends at Farragut Road.

“Our number one priority will always be to keep our residents safe at all times,” Walsh said in a press release. “The snow route has allowed for a safe and enjoyable celebration in other years when there has been heavy snow before the parade, and I commend the Public Works Department for working diligently to ensure that Broadway will be safe and accessible by Sunday.”

The parade route was also shortened last year due to a snowstorm.

