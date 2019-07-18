Boston Mayor Walsh declares heat emergency, calls for opening of cooling centers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has declared a citywide heat emergency due to what’s expected to be a brutally hot weekend in across the Bay State.

Temperatures in the city could near 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with “feels like” temperatures topping out at 112 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The emergency goes into effect Friday at 12 p.m. and will be in place through Sunday night.

Almost all of Massachusetts, including Suffolk County, is under an excessive heat warning.

Cooling centers will open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations in all of the cities neighborhoods.

Residents will be permitted to swim at the city pools free of charge during normal operating hours.

