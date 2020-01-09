Boston Mayor Walsh focused on addressing education, housing, transportation in 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh feels the state of his city is “strong,” but in 2020, he plans to address education, housing, and transportation issues that continue to generate complaints on a daily basis.

Walsh told 7’s Byron Barnett that he will continue to push for a designated city seat on the Massachusetts BayTransportation Authority’s advisory board.

“We’re the single largest payer into the MBTA,” Walsh said. “We also have a vested interest in making sure the MBTA is successful.”

Walsh finds the idea of making public transportation free of charge “intriguing,” although he also believes it would be problematic.

“I think it’s an intriguing idea,” Walsh said. “The problem is, how do you pay for the maintenance? How do you pay for the upkeep? How do you pay for the workers who are driving the buses and the trains?”

The mayor, who is in the third year of his second term, says Boston could build more low-income and middle-class housing if the legislature would allow the city to collect a transfer tax on real estate deals over $2 million.

“If we want to raise revenue, we’re raising it not to raise revenue just for the sake of raising revenue. We’re raising revenue to target it. If you think about it, we’re in a crisis here in housing.

Walsh has also pledged to dramatically increase education funding but some say the mayor needs to return to elected school committee members. The members are currently appointed by Walsh.

“I don’t agree with that at all,” Walsh said when asked if he would agree with holding an election process for the school committee. “I don’t know how much more transparent the school committee can be. They have a meeting every two weeks. There are hundreds of people who go to the meetings and testify. I think that’s political pundits looking to cause a political argument.”

Walsh was non-committal when asked if he was leaning towards running for a third term.

“I’m focused on being the mayor right now,” he said. “My works not done. I still have a lot to do.”

Walsh added that he is proud of the work that he has done and would feel comfortable entering the next election with his record.

