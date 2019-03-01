Boston Mayor Walsh on death of Jassy Correia: ‘Horrible tragedy for the city’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is urging young adults who visit bars and clubs in the city to look out for each other in wake of the tragic death of Jassy Correia, a 23-year-old Lynn mother who vanished Saturday night after leaving her birthday celebration at Venu and was later found dead in her accused kidnapper’s car in Delaware.

“Let’s start by recognizing the loss of life here. A horrible tragedy for the City of Boston,” Walsh said Friday.

Correia was found dead Thursday after Boston police say the suspect, 32-year-old Louis D. Coleman III, of Providence, was captured on a highway in Wilmington, Delaware. Correia’s grief-stricken brother told 7News that his sister’s body was found in Coleman’s trunk.

“This young woman had a lot of ties here in Dorchester. She played sports growing up here. She has friends here. She was raising a child, a little girl,” Walsh said. “It’s just really, really sad.”

Coleman was caught hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia.

He is being transported back to the Ocean State to face charges including kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal a crime, and mutilation of a dead human body.

Jassy Correia’s cousin Katia Depina said “she didn’t deserve this” and that the family wants “justice for her death.”

Walsh wants anyone who goes out in the city to keep an eye on each other to help avoid similar situations in the future.

“To people going out, whether young men or young women, just be careful,” he said. “When you’re with friends, just make sure if one friend goes off, you should always go with that person.”

A GoFundMe has been put in place to help Correia’s family and to establish a college fund for her 2-year-old daughter.

