Boston Mayor Walsh: Snow could cancel St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s mayor says the latest winter storm could force the cancellation of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday no decision has been made yet, but at minimum, the parade route may be altered depending on the snowfall.

Walsh says, “We’ll play it by ear and see as we go through the next few days.” The parade is scheduled for Sunday.

Boston experienced blizzard conditions Tuesday, with officials estimating nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow fell in parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade, organized by the Allied War Veterans’ Council of South Boston, brings between 600,000 and 1 million people to the city each year.

The parade route was shortened last year due to a snowstorm.

