Boston Mayor Walsh to sign updated Trust Act amendments

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh will sign an updated version of the city’s Trust Act on Thursday.

The ordinance was approved unanimously by the Boston City Council last week with the goal of ensuring a safe and welcoming city for all.

The Boston Trust Act promotes trust in local law enforcement officials by distinguishing the roles and responsibilities of Boston police from those of federal immigration enforcement officials.

The amendments, which were signed into law by Walsh in 2014, clarify the role of Boston police officers and outline how they will not ask individuals about their immigration status, act as federal immigration officers, or share information with ICE.

Walsh is slated to sign the act at 1:30 p.m. at the East Boston branch of the Boston Public Library.

