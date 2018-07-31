Boston Mayor Walsh to swear in new police commissioner next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - William Gross will be sworn in as Boston’s 42nd police commissioner next week, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday.

Bishop John Borders III will preside over the ceremony on Monday at the Morning Star Baptist Church, where Gross’ mother, Deanna Gross, is a 35-year member and currently serves as Chairperson of the Health Ministry.

The event will be open to the public on a first come, first serve basis, but parking at the venue is said to be very limited.

Gross will replace longtime commissioner William Evans, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

The ceremony is slated to begin at 12 p.m.

