BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about the importance of public trust after Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson said she would not step down from her position.

Federal investigators said Fernandes Anderson hired a relative and gave them a raise with the understanding they would give her some of the money. She was arrested Friday.

Wu has called on Fernandes Anderson to resign.

“I’ve made my views clear on how I believe the city should be served, and the trust that is very important to be effective in your role as a public official,” Wu said.

Fernandes Anderson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She said she will continue to serve as city councilor.

