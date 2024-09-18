BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper rode a school bus Wednesday morning to observe issues firsthand.

The start of the school year has hit some road bumps, with parents reporting late pickups and some children not getting picked up at all.

Wu rode a school bus to Higginson-Lewis School in Roxbury, but arrived six minutes late — what she called an improvement.

The mayor said changes to bus routes thanks to a new district-wide app called Zum will eventually make travel times more efficient. The app is also said to improve pickup and drop-off times.

“We also hope that as this data comes in, that we’ve never had before, on where the exact delays are — maybe there are certain intersections where we should have someone directing traffic for the 20 minutes that buses are dropping off or trying to get out of a school and so this will allow us to really fine tune what we’re doing and it’s all hand on deck across the entire city to help support BPS and our students,” Wu said.

The district is encouraging more parents to use the app, where they can notify drivers if their students will not be riding the bus certain days.

School officials said route changes will be ongoing and update every Tuesday night.

