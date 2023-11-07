BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu cast her ballot Tuesday as voters in Boston and across the state headed to the polls for a series of state and local elections.

Wu voted with her children. Speaking with reporters, she said every new term is a chance to set an agenda and get to know officials in government.

Wu continued, discussing the importance of voting in local elections.

“When you open your door and look outside — whether the streets are smooth, whether the trash is picked up and the streetlights are working and the schools are supported and we’re doing what we can to lead — that all comes from city government,” Wu said.

Elections are being held in 80 Massachusetts communities. In Boston, at least four city council seats are up for grabs.

Worcester, Revere, Waltham and Haverhill are among the communities with mayoral elections. There is also a Special Election for the Worcester and Hampshire Senate district.

Voters were seen making their ballot selections shortly after 4 p.m. in Congregation Beth Israel in Worcester, one of several polling places in the city.

In Haverhill, the city’s mayoral race is taking on a historic dimension with voters set to elect their first new mayor in nearly two decades.

Current Mayor James Fiorentini is not seeking re-election this year after he won the last 10 mayoral elections in Haverhill. Fiorentini has held office since 2004 and is the longest serving mayor in Haverhill’s history. Melinda Barrett and Guy Everett Cooper are the candidates now vying to replace Fiorentini.

Most polls close in Massachusetts at 8 p.m.

