BOSTON (WHDH) - During the final Boston City Council meeting of the year, Mayor Michelle Wu gives gifts to outgoing councilors.

Not everyone was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday, though, after the city disinvited white councilors to an upcoming holiday party.

“You don’t want me at a party, I’m not going to come to a party,” District 3 Councilor Frank Baker said.

7NEWS obtained an email sent to all city councilors Tuesday. The email was from one of the mayor’s staffers and read “I cordially invite you and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party.”

Fifteen minutes later, another email went out, with the staffer clarifying “I did send that to everyone by accident, I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so.”

“I think we’ve all been in a position at one point where an email went out and there was a mistake in the recipients,” Wu said Wednesday. “So, it was truly just an honest mistake.”

The party got underway at the city-owned Parkman House shortly before 6 p.m. Wu was seen entering with elected leaders including a state rep. Food was also seen being delivered.

Asked earlier in the day at City Hall if it is appropriate to have a holiday that is just for people of color and that leaves out white colleagues, Wu responded.

“Again, there are multiple ways that we celebrate with everyone,” she said. “There are several holiday parties that the entire city council and all our elected colleagues have been invited to.”

Councilors who are members of the Electeds of Color group say the organization has been around for years and has hosted several parties for its members.

“It’s not at all divisive,” said Councilor At Large Ruthzee Louijeune. “It’s creating spaces for people in communities and identities with shared experiences to come together.”

“The fact of the matter is, it’s much ado about nothing in terms of having a holiday party,” said District 5 Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

Still, despite several other celebrations and festivities on the books, some this week said getting an invitation and then having it rescinded simply because of the color of their skin did not sit right.

“I do find it divisive,” Baker said. “But what are we going to do about it?”

“I’m on my way out,” Baker continued. “…I think the holidays are a time for everyone to get together.”

