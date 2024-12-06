BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city leaders are urging Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson to resign from her position following her arrest Friday morning outside her home in Dorchester on federal public corruption charges.

According to a 11-page indictment, Fernandes Anderson is facing five counts of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning a program receiving federal funds.

“Like any member of the community, Councilor Fernandes Anderson has the right to a fair legal process,” Wu said. “But the serious nature of these charges undermine the public trust and will prevent her from effectively serving the city. I urge Councilor Fernandes Anderson to resign.”

Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune also called for her resignation Friday.

“Given the severity of the allegations brought against her, and the direct impact that they have on residents’ ability to see the Boston City Council as their faithful stewards, it is in the best interest of the body that she resign,” Louijeune said in a statement. “This would allow the legal process to unfold without undue disruption to the body.”

Boston City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy called the allegations “deeply disturbing”.

“I firmly believe that any official who engages in criminal activity or unethical behavior must be held fully accountable,” Murphy said. “We are here to uplift and protect the people of Boston, not to exploit our positions for personal benefit. To betray this trust is to betray every resident who looks to us for leadership.”

Some city councilors are already thinking about ways to force the disgraced councilor out if she doesn’t go willingly.

“I have my team looking at the city charter right now to see what’s possible. I think now that the mayor has called for her resignation, I think that she should accept that as an out,” said Boston City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said in a statement that he plans to file an order for a hearing to establish an ethics committee at the Boston City Council.

“I do believe it impacts negatively the council, the body, the city, and the residents,” Flynn said Friday.

This is a developing new story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

