BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has given birth to her third child.

A city spokesperson confirmed the news Tuesday morning:

“Yesterday at 2pm, Mayor Wu and her husband Conor welcomed Baby Mira Wu Pewarski—arriving at 8lbs, 4oz and 20 inches—to their family and to Boston. Mom and baby are in good health, and the Mayor is in touch with her senior staff.”

“Mayor Wu wishes to express her deepest gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and healthcare staff who made this possible for her family and who work everyday to support so many families across the city.”

