Boston mayor, YMCA give out free turkeys for Thanksgiving

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh joined workers at the YMCA Saturday to give out free turkeys to families in need before Thanksgiving.

“This is an annual tradition I usually do, but it means a lot more this year because of the pandemic. and because people are just really struggling,” Walsh said. “These are families who are just trying to feed their kids, and to keep going one step at a time, that’s who comes here today.”

Stop and Shop provided the turkeys to the YMCA in Dorchester, where Walsh and others helped distribute them to families. James Morton, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Boston, said the meals were made possible by donations from community members.

“It’s a good feeling to know that something you’re doing has that kind of impact on the community – that we’re all in this together and we’re taking care of each other,” Morton said.

