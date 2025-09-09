BOSTON (WHDH) - Voters head to the polls Tuesday for part one of the Boston mayoral election, which will whittle the field of candidates down from four to two.

The two candidates expected to make the cut, Mayor Michelle Wu and Josh Kraft, were out on the campaign trail Monday.

Wu wrapped up the first round of campaigning for reelection surrounded by supporters in Jamaica Plain.

“Boston has made tremendous progress on housing housing affordability on jobs and schools and fighting climate,” she said.

While touting her record, Wu also criticized Kraft for having his main residence outside of the city.

“Boston will send a big message,” she said. “A message that is so loud and so clear it’ll ring from Orient Heights all the way to that mansion in Chestnut Hill.”

Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, kept his focus on the support he has seen around the city during the last day before the preliminary vote.

“Every neighborhood we go to there’s a lot of energy and a lot of passion and there’s a lot of passion for our candidacy and our mission to make residents first,” he said.

Two other men are also running, pro-life candidate Robert Capucci, who wants more funding for the Boston police, and Domingos DaRosa, who has worked with Boston’s Center for Youth and Families and is concerned about crime and the cost of housing.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

