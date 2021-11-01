BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday marks the last full day of campaigning for Boston mayoral candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.

In-person voting for the mayoral election begins across the city at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Those who have a mail-in ballot can return it to any dropoff box throughout Boston by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The latest 7NEWS/Emerson College Poll shows Wu ahead of Essaibi George by 30 points.

