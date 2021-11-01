BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday marks the last full day of campaigning for Boston mayoral candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.

In-person voting for the mayoral election begins across the city at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Those who have a mail-in ballot can return it to any dropoff box throughout Boston by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The latest 7NEWS/Emerson College Poll shows Wu ahead of Essaibi George by 30 points.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox