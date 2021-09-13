BOSTON (WHDH) - The five candidates for mayor hit Boston’s streets Monday in a flurry of campaigning before Tuesday’s preliminary election.

The most recent 7News poll has City Councilor Michelle Wu with a lead over Acting Mayor Kim Janey and fellow councilors Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi-George, as well as over former Marty Walsh administration official John Barros. The top two finishers will face off in the general election in November, and Wu said she is not taking anything for granted.

“We have been meeting with our neighborhood volunteer teams. We’ve been running all across the city. The energy is there. The excitement is there but it’s all about who shows to vote tomorrow,” Wu said.

Polls have shown Campbell making a strong finish, and she was campaigning on her history and record in Hyde Park.

“That lived experience, it’s unique but the record of accomplishment on the issues that people care about, that’s affordable housing, improving our public schools,” Campbell said. “I’ve done that work and that leadership won’t change going forward.”

Essaibi-George said she felt strong support from her supporters at a campaign event in the North End.

“The strength I feel from our city’s residents is very uplifting and I’m excited about tomorrow,” Essaibi-George said. “I’m ready to get to election day. And I’m more than ready to lead this city.”

And Janey told supporters she was just getting started as she looks to hold onto the mayor’s office.

“I am proof that Boston is a city of possibilities, it’s a city of hope, it’s a city of dreams coming true,” Janey said, adding “We have lot more work to do.”

