BOSTON (WHDH) - The two candidates for mayor of Boston spoke about the climate change challenge that’s facing the city on Wednesday.

Both Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George came out to support an ordinance passed by the city council called Berdo 2.0. The ordinance will help buildings in the city meet carbon neutrality goals.

But, the candidates say it is not so much about those buildings as it is the people inside them.

“We are really talking about the people inside. The people who will come in generations afterwards,” said Wu. “And to understand that, at the city level, we can take on big challenges.”

“With policies like Berdo 2.0 in place, coupled with tackling air pollution, improving public transit, growing our tree canopy, and centering our community in this work, we can and will lead on climate,” said Eassaibi George.

The ordinance will impact 3,500 large buildings in Boston and over 20,00 square feet of the city.

