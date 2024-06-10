BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston MedFlight hosted its annual Patient Reunion on Sunday at its headquarters in Bedford and brought together patients and the staffers who helped them in their time of need.

The patients and family members who turned out for the event were able to meet staffers away from the traumatic circumstances that surrounded their transport.

For many former patients and their families, the reunion represents an opportunity to heal and share gratitude to the EMTs, nurses, paramedics, and pilots that provided the critical and timely care they needed.

Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes says the reunion is the organization’s “favorite day of the year.”

“It’s really a day of healing for the families but it’s also a real boost to our staff to see the patients and their families doing so well,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)