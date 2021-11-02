BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating an “unknown haze” at a Boston medical center, officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a Level 2 Hazmat alert at Tufts Medical Center around 4 p.m. Tuesday are were investigating an “unknown haze” on the 7th floor, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department.

No illnesses were reported but the building was evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

A level 2 Hazmat response for at 136 Harrison Ave. Companies are investigating an unknown haze on the 7th floor. There are no illnesses to report. The building has been evacuated as an precaution. pic.twitter.com/QDa0C33FXL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 2, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)