BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating an “unknown haze” at a Boston medical center, officials said Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to a Level 2 Hazmat alert at Tufts Medical Center around 4 p.m. Tuesday are were investigating an “unknown haze” on the 7th floor, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department.
No illnesses were reported but the building was evacuated as a precaution, officials said.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)