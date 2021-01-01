BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Medical Center delivered the city’s first baby of 2021.
Monroe O’Hare was born at 12 a.m. Friday, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.
“Happy New Year and birthday to this adorable baby girl,” the hospital wrote on Twitter.
Join us in welcoming BMC’s first baby of 2021 to the world 🌟
Monroe O’Hare was born exactly at 12:00 a.m. at 6 pounds, 6 ounces — the first 2021 baby in all of Boston! Happy New Year and birthday to this adorable baby girl 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tBIeEdguLt
— Boston Medical Center (@The_BMC) January 1, 2021
