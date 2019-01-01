Boston Medical Center delivers first baby of 2019

BOSTON (WHDH) - The first baby in Boston of the new year was born early Tuesday morning at Boston Medical Center.

Hospital staff say Adeline Bridie Brennan was born at exactly midnight to mother Alana Brennan. The healthy baby is 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.

Officials say the family is resting comfortably.

Hospital staff to assist in the year’s first birth include hospital nurse Meghan Molnar, baby nurse Marrina Falcone, attending OB Teju Adegoke, and resident OB Briana Perry.

