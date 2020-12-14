Boston Medical Center receives its first coronavirus vaccine shipment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Medical Center received its first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Monday morning, a spokesperson confirmed.

Healthcare workers unloaded doses packed in dry ice and placed them into refrigerated storage within the facility.

“Boston Medical Center has received the first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses,” a BMC spokesperson said. “This week, we will begin the first wave of vaccinations to front line health care workers, a group including doctors and nurses from our ICU and Emergency Department, but just as importantly, employees from environmental services, food services, and other crucial support positions that work in COVID-positive patient areas.”

A spokesperson with Tufts Medical Center said they expect to receive their first shipment Tuesday.

Shots made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech are the first authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration — beginning what will become the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

Several other countries also have OK’d the vaccine, including the U.K., which started vaccinating last week.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that healthcare workers, first responders, and long-term care facility staff and residents would be among the first people in Massachusetts to get vaccinated.

The second phase of vaccinations is expected to occur between February and April, with vaccinations being offered to people who are high risk for COVID-19 complications, adults over the age of 65, and those working in early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health.

The vaccine will be available to the general public during phase three, which is projected to begin in April.

