BOSTON (WHDH) - Caregivers at Boston Medical Center made sure their smallest patients get in the Halloween spirit.

The hospital’s newborn intensive care unit shared pictures of some of the creative costumes.

The costumes were donated by Project Sweat Pea, a non-profit organization that supports families with infants in the NICU.

