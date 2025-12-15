BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders came together on Boston Common Sunday night for the lighting of the city’s menorah on the first night of Hanukkah. The lighting took on additional meaning following the horrific news from Sydney, Australia, where at least 15 people were shot and killed at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand to help light the menorah, which is over 20 feet tall.

“We need the story of Hanukkah more than ever,” Wu said. “The reminder that light multiplies, and that light shows up when you most need it in the places where we come together.”

Wu was joined by members of Boston’s Jewish community in celebration and in mourning for the victims of Sunday’s tragedy, who were participating in their own Hanukkah celebration when the shooting happened.

This year marked the 42nd year of the menorah lighting on Boston Common.

Hanukkah runs through December 22.

