Residents and elected officials came out to support their neighbors as Boston merchants displayed their wares on Small business Saturday.

The Black Market in Nubian Square showcased small businesses owned by women of color, and their stories were part of their sales pitches.

“You get to hear the story behind the thing that you’re exchanging right? Or the product, the object, the physical thing you’re exchanging,” said Taina Vargas-Sosa of Sankofa Anacaona Botanicals. “A lot of the plants that go into the stuff that I make, grows locally.”

“The big box companies, they are going to make money regardless,” said Alycia Goodwin of La Boutique Monique. “It’s the small companies that we’re working hard day in and day out. We’re making our items, we’re marketing our items, we’re putting the bags together, we’re doing everything ourselves.”

Mayor Michelle Wu and her predecessor Kim Janey stopped by the market and encouraged others to do so.

“Our businesses have been hit very hard during the pandemic so I’m excited to be out here with friends doing some shopping and getting ready for the holidays,” Wu said.

