BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community.

Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff immediately confiscated the knife, according to Camillo. No students or staff were injured. Boston police were also notified.

Camillo said the student involved could face disciplinary action.

“As a reminder, weapons threaten students and staff and are never allowed on school grounds,” Camillo said in her letter.

She continued, saying school staff “work every day to ensure that all students have a learning environment that makes them feel safe, respected and academically challenged.”

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper addressed the incident in a statement, saying “nothing is more important than the safety of our children.”

Skipper said school officials will continue to work with city and state partners “to address the violence we see across our neighborhoods and in some of our schools.”

Skipper said it is “critical that students share with staff if they see or hear something that makes them feel unsafe.”

“I continue to stress that one of the best ways to ensure safety is to build authentic relationships with our students, which allows us to see when they’re struggling and feel they have a trusted adult they can turn to if they need help,” Skipper said, in part.

