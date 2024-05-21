BOSTON (WHDH) - Middle school students from the Boston area came together to play the first-ever kickball game at Fenway Park Tuesday afternoon.

Massachusetts state Reps. Christopher Worrell and Dan Ryan organized the event for 60 honor roll students from their respective Fifth and Second Suffolk districts. One group of students wore jerseys with Worrell’s name in red, while another group wore jerseys with Ryan’s name in blue.

“Kids that are on their way to high school, put in eight years of hard work, a little reward for them to come out here and have some fun on a major league ballpark,” Ryan said.

The students’ families cheered on the children from the stands Tuesday, and the middle schoolers were also slated to take a tour of the famous stadium. After the game, the students were rewarded with a pizza party at Game On on Lansdowne Street.

“It was an idea where I always want to give back to the community,” Worrell said. “As a student, seventh and eighth grader, they have a lot to worry about, you have a lot to prepare for, like the MCAS and so on, so we’re just trying to give them a pat on the back and send them off to their high school careers right.”

The state representatives said they hope to put on a similar event each year. Ryan praised the Red Sox for their community outreach, and how they made Tuesday’s special event happen.

“It’s just a continuation of everything the Red Sox do for the community,” Ryan said. “Not only do they put a great product on the field, they’re always out in the neighborhoods going back to the days of the Jimmy Fund. They’ve always been a part of whatever it is Boston’s all about.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)