Boston mothers ride to MN to demand justice for families who have lost children to police violence

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Boston mothers are heading to Minneapolis to demand justice.

They are riding in a caravan to attend the National Mother’s March in Minnesota this upcoming weekend.

The march is in support of families who have lost loved ones to police violence. They are demanding investigators reopen all cases in which people have died at the hands of police.

“George Floyd was yelling for his mom. That touched me. I said I have to get down there to give them my support with all the other mothers from here and all around the country,” one local mother explained.

They are also demanding justice for Floyd.

