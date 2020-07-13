ST. PAUL, Minn. (WHDH) — A group of Boston mothers traveled to Minnesota to join more than 1,000 others in a march against police brutality over the weekend.

Among the demonstrators were family members of more than 100 victims of police violence.

Ashley Quinones, whose husband was killed by Richfield, Minnesota police, explained that it’s important for those impacted by police brutality to come together.

“It’s the crappiest club that you could ever be a part of but it’s the most needed club to be a part of,” she said. “We all understand each other’s pain. We all feel the same sense of betrayal.

This weekend’s group marched to the Minnesota state capital in hopes that their solidarity will lead to justice.

