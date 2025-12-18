BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston moved forward with plan to shut down three schools, with the school committee approving the closures Wednesday night.

The measure passed in a 6-1 vote, despite opposition from families and educators.

The Community Academy of Science, Another Course to College, and Lee Academy Pilot School will close in June 2027.

Three other schools will be reconfigured.

The closures are part of the district’s long-term goal to decrease the number of buildings amid declining enrollment.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)