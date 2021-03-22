Boston moves to modified Phase 4, Step 1 of state’s reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston moved to a modified Phase 4, Step 1 of Massachusetts’ reopening plan on Monday, which allows for the TD Garden and Fenway Park to welcome fans back, among other changes.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Boston will not advance beyond the modified phase until the citywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate stays below 2.75 percent for at least two consecutive weeks.

Under the modified phase, indoor venues such as concert halls, theaters, and other seated indoor performance spaces in the city are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity with a 500-person maximum capacity.

Indoor recreational activities with greater potential for contact like laser tag, roller skating, trampolines, and obstacle courses can open at 50 percent capacity.

Approved live entertainment may resume in restaurants, with the exception of singing.

Indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas, and ballparks can host spectators at 12 percent capacity but venues must submit a COVID response plan to the Boston’s Licensing Board before hosting events.

Exhibition and convention halls can reopen with gathering limits and event rules in place. Dance floors are now permitted at weddings and approved events only.

The following businesses will remain closed until further notice:

Road races, street festivals, parades, and fairs

Amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor and indoor water parks

Indoor and outdoor ball pits

Saunas, hot tubs, and steam rooms at fitness centers, health clubs, and other facilities

Beer gardens, breweries, wineries, and distilleries

Bars, dance clubs, and nightclubs offering entertainment, beverages, or dancing without seated food service

Walsh also announced that private gatherings and events remain subject to current capacity limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Public gatherings in the city are allowed to increase to 60 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, lower than the state’s limits of 100 and 150 people, respectively.

