Boston murder suspect found hiding in closet of Holbrook home

HOLBROOK, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a man wanted in connection with a murder in Boston was arrested Wednesday in Holbrook.

Officers responded to a home on Longmeadow Drive and found Ralph Brown, 43, hiding in a closet. He was taken into custody after a brief custody.

Brown faces murder and firearms charges for his alleged involvement in the killing of Shaquille Browder in Boston’s Dorchester section on Jan. 11.

Kyle Williams-Gathers is also charged in the murder. He was arrested last week in Walpole.

Brown was arraigned Friday and ordered held without bail.

