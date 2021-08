BOSTON (WHDH) - Museums in Boston are requiring visitors to wear masks after the CDC has recommended masks indoors.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and Museum of Fine Arts are all requiring masks.

The Museum of Science and the Aquarium are also requiring face coverings.

