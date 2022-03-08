BOSTON (WHDH) - With St. Patricks Day just over a week away, a recent study has found that Boston is among the best cities to celebrate the cultural holiday.

WalletHub compared 200 of the largest cities across 18 key metrics ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the weather forecast and found that Boston is the second-best city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Boston tied with Scottsdale, Arizona, and Dayton, Ohio for the most St. Patrick’s Day parties and festivals per capita.

A St. Patrick’s Day parade is set to take place in South Boston on March 20 at 1 p.m.

Boston also boasts the seventh-most Irish pubs and restaurants per capita and the eighth-highest percentage of the Irish population.

Philadelphia beat out Boston for the top spot, while Pittsburgh came in third, Chicago in fourth, and San Francisco in fifth.

Worcester, Massachusetts ranked 12th overall and is said to have the fourth-highest percentage of the Irish population.

