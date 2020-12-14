BOSTON (WHDH) - With holiday spirit in full bloom, Boston has been named the most caring city in the United States.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 39 key indicators to find out which places are home to the most kindhearted people.

Boston came out on top, boasting the highest population working in community and social services per capita, and the second-highest percentage of sheltered homeless people.

Madison, Wisconsin ranked the second-most caring city, followed by New York City, Fremont, California and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The least caring city was Birmingham, Alabama, according to the study, followed by Tulsa, Oklahoma, San Bernardino, California, Houston, Texas, and Stockton, California.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)