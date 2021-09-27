BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent study found that Boston is the second-best city for singles.

Apartment List, with local dating insights from Bumble, examined 100 cities to determine the best places for singles based on four key metrics — dating satisfaction, social satisfaction, dating affordability, and percentage of singles.

Boston scored highest for dating satisfaction as exactly half of its residents are reportedly single.

The city also boasts plenty of dating options with a big museum and sports scenes.

Washington, D.C. was named the best city for singles, with Atlanta coming in third, Minneapolis in fourth, and Pittsburgh in fifth.

