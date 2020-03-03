BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents boasting with Irish pride will be happy to know that the city is among the best for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Beantown was named the second-best place to go on St. Patrick’s Day, according to a recent WalletHub study.

Boston, which features a large Southie parade and numerous pub crawls, tied with multiple other cities for the most St. Patrick’s Day parties and festivals per capita.

The city also has the sixth most Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, as well as the eighth-highest percentage of the Irish population, the study found.

Worcester, which ranked 30th overall, had the fifth-highest percentage of the Irish population.

Chicago beat out Boston with better rankings in the weather, costs and safety categories.

WalletHub compared 200 of the largest cities across 17 key metrics to come up with their findings.

